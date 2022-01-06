Matt DiBenedetto lands 2022 Truck Series ride

Matt DiBenedetto is heading for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

On Thursday, Truck team Rackley W.A.R. announced that DiBenedetto will drive its No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado full-time this coming season. He will be paired with crew chief Chad Kendrick.

DiBenedetto was a Cup Series regular from 2015-21. He went winless in 248 Cup starts while competing for multiple organizations. He spent the past two seasons with Wood Brothers Racing.

While DiBenedetto has experience in both the Cup and Xfinity Series (69 starts), he has never competed in the Truck Series.

“I can honestly say that, at this time in my career, I am truly excited,” DiBenedetto said in a release. “I feel like I’m going back to my roots in a lot of ways. I love the feeling you immediately get when you talk to (team co-owner) Curtis (Sutton), (team co-owner) Willie (Allen), Chad; all the guys around this organization. They are all hard-core racers and everyone is extremely dedicated.

“This opportunity is a blessing to me and I’m really excited to do my part in taking this team to the next level.”

Last season was Rackley W.A.R’s first in Trucks. Timothy Peters ran the first 10 races in the No. 25 entry before he and the team parted ways.

Josh Berry (nine starts), Allen (two starts) and Brett Moffitt (one start) all drove the No. 25 for the remainder of the season. In his first start, Berry finished tenth in June at Texas Motor Speedway. It would be the team’s season-best result.

The team is hopeful that, with DiBenedetto now on board and its various alliances intact, they can raise their performance in year two.

“We have a lot of great folks around this race shop and in a lot of other places,” Allen said in the same release. “This will be our second year having an alliance with GMS Racing and we’re really appreciative of all they do for us. We will continue our manufacturer alliance with GM and Chevrolet, and we’re super-thankful for the resources they make available to us.

“This series is for sure the most competitive out there right now, and we are really fortunate to have excellent partners. We anticipate a big year as we look forward to our first win.”

Matt DiBenedetto lands 2022 Truck Series ride originally appeared on NBCSports.com