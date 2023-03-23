Matt Damon says he and Ben Affleck survived as struggling actors by using a shared bank account they opened in high school

(L-R) Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.Frazer Harrison/Getty

Matt Damon said he and Ben Affleck started a shared bank account in high school.

The pair used the money for trips to auditions, he said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

They continued to use it in their early careers to pay bills.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were literally helping each other get by when they began their acting careers.

The lifelong friends even opened a shared bank account when they were in high school, and used it as a way to fund each other’s dreams.

“As long as one of us had money, we knew the power wasn’t going to get shut off,” Damon said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” (at the 1:14:15 mark) which he did alongside Affleck to promote their new movie “Air,” out April 5.

“I remember after doing ‘Geronimo,’ fuck, I probably had 35 grand in my checking account and I was like we’re good,” Damon said, referencing the 1993 movie he had a small role in. “We’re good for a year.”

Damon said the bank account was originally used for trips to get acting work as teens.

“We needed the money for auditions, for trips to New York,” he said.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the early years of their career.Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“You were allowed to go to New York with the money,” Damon continued. “You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to the arcade and play video games. Eventually, we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never fucking worked.”

Damon said it’s now weird in retrospect that they hand a shared account.

“But we were going to help each other and be there for each other,” Affleck added.

Though the Oscar winners are making more than enough bank now and no longer have to support each other financially, Affleck did reveal something to Damon on the podcast.

“I still have the checkbook,” Affleck said of their shared account. “I wonder if it would work?”

