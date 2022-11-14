Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

by

Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com.

Investors worried about the magnitude of the consequences caused by this shock wonder if there are not other corpses in the drawers of the crypto industry. Speculation is therefore rife.

For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry.

But the Singapore-based exchange’s CEO Kris Marszalek said the company’s exposure to crypto exchange FTX was minimal and had a “tremendously robust balance sheet.”