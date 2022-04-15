Matt Brash leads our list

Whether you have a fantasy baseball roster in need of total overhaul or modest repair, we’re here to help. Let’s add, gamers. Everyone mentioned here is available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and all are approved for use.

Kelly had a nearly flawless spring (7.0 IP, 1 H, 13 Ks) and he’s certainly backed it up in his first two regular season starts. He hasn’t yet allowed a run over 9.1 innings, striking out 13 batters. His velocity is up from any prior season and the off-speed stuff is diving:

Kelly’s next start should be Tuesday at Washington, a friendly matchup. Fire him up as needed.

Cortes didn’t quite make it five full frames in his 2022 debut, but he managed to deliver 4.1 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays, striking out five — no small achievement against a terrifying lineup. His upcoming starts are all friendlier matchups: at Bal, vs. Cle, at KC. Cortes is not a flamethrower (although he’s made velocity gains in recent seasons), but that doesn’t mean he can’t pile up Ks. Over 14 starts for New York last season, he whiffed 75 batters and walked only 17 in 73.1 innings, producing a 3.07 ERA.

Brash was basically playing Wiffle ball in his MLB debut, but with 99 mph velocity. Look at this nonsense:

I’m not sure what you need to see to consider a pitcher an immediate add, but, for me, that was enough. Brash had a monster spring (9.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 Ks) and he was overpowering at two minor league stops last season, posting a 2.31 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 97.1 innings. His upcoming start is potentially a rough one (vs. Hou), but his stuff should play against any opponent.

We can’t promise that Rainey’s tenure as Washington’s closer will be without hiccups — this is a guy with a career 1.51 WHIP, after all. But he clearly occupies the ninth for the Nats at the moment, collecting the team’s first two saves, and he has the traditional closer’s arsenal (slider, high-90s fastball). Rainey’s lifetime K/9 is 12.9, which isn’t too shabby. If you’re chasing saves, he’s probably the most reliable source available.

Tanner Rainey represents a widely available source of fantasy baseball saves. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miller is on a four-game tear for Cleveland, having gone 11-for-21 with seven extra-base hits, including two homers. He’s stinging the ball, too; none of these hits are cheap.

The 25-year-old had a big spring (.333 AVG, 1.025 OPS) and hasn’t yet slowed down. His minor league history suggests we can expect doubles-power with batting average and on-base ability. The multi-position eligibility is useful as well.

Nimmo has been leading off for the Mets, hitting in front of Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and Pete Alonso, and his career OBP is .393. If he can give us a healthy season, he has a shot to score 100 runs. Over the past three seasons, he’s played 153 games and produced these numbers: 640 PA, 90 R, 18 HR, 51 XBH, 91 BB, .290/.404/.465. He’s simply a great hitter, deserving a roster spot in most competitive fantasy leagues.

(Note: Nimmo was placed on the COVID list on Friday, which obviously makes him a far less interesting short-term add. Assuming he returns shortly, he remains a player of interest in any format.)

Elias Diaz, C, Colorado Rockies (22%)

Diaz, like most catchers, has his shortcomings as a hitter. He’s slashing .249/.303/.390 for his career. But his home hitting environment is as good as it gets and he’s raced out to a decent start this season (7-for-21, HR). Diaz cleared the fence 18 times last year and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if he produced a similar power total in 2022.