Matt And Ross Duffer Discuss Possible ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off – The Hamden Journal

A Stranger Things spin-off might be on its way.

Creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with Variety and gave them some insight as to what fans can expect from a spin-off, once Netflix confirms the project.

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel,” Ross clarified. “I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt added, “The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not… It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”

Fans of the hit horror/sci-fi series are currently awaiting the supersize final two episodes of season 4. When season 5 was announced as the series’ last, the Duffers didn’t officially announce a spin-off but teased that “there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

The spin-off idea was kept hush until actor Finn Wolfhard proposed an idea that struck the Duffers as something they wanted to explore.

“Finn Wolfhard, he wasn’t spitballing, he just went, ‘I think this would be a cool spin-off,’” Ross recounted of the moment the actor correctly guessed what the new series would be. “And we were like, ‘How in the world…’” They don’t elaborate what was said but it sounds like at least they’re excited.