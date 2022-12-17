Matchups, How To Watch – The Hamden Journal

’s bowl season kicked off Friday with the Bahamas Bowl and Cure Bowl, with seven more set for Saturday as the first batch of 43 postseason games through December. The run culminates January 9 with the College Football Playoff’s national championship game at SoFi Stadium, home to the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers and last year’s Super Bowl.
The CFP, pitting the four top-ranked teams in the country, will begin its semifinal round December 31, when Michigan plays TCU in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 1-ranked and defending champion Georgia plays Ohio State play in the Peach Bowl, with the winners to face off for the title in L.A.
SoFi is hosting a pair of games this year, with the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl today (December 17) pitting Washington State and Fresno State. There are seven games today, the first Saturday of the bowl season.
The other marquee bowl day is Monday, January 2, which will feature the Citrus Bowl, the Cotton Bowl and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the latter kicking off after the annual Rose Bowl parade.
Below is the full bowl schedule with matchups, times, locations, and networks. Games on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC will also be available to stream on the ESPN app, and Fox games on the Fox Sports app.
College Football Bowl Schedule
(all times ET)
Friday, December 16
Bahamas Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
11:30 a.m., Bahamas
ESPN
Cure Bowl
No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA
3 p.m., Orlando, FL
ESPN
Saturday, December 17
Fenway Bowl
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
11 a.m., Boston
ESPN
Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
Noon, Atlanta
ABC
Las Vegas Bowl
No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida
2:30 p.m., Las Vegas
ESPN
LA Bowl
Washington State vs. Fresno State
3:30 p.m., Inglewood, CA
ABC
LendingTree Bowl
Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
5:45 p.m., Mobile, AL
ESPN
New Mexico Bowl
SMU vs. BYU
7:30 p.m., Albuquerque, NM
ABC
Frisco Bowl
Boise State vs. North Texas
9:15 p.m., Frisco, TX
ESPN
Monday, December 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall vs. UConn
2:30 p.m., Conway, SC
ESPN
Tuesday, December 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
3:30 p.m., Boise, ID
ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty vs. Toledo
7:30 p.m., Boca Raton, FL
ESPN
Wednesday, December 21
New Orleans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
9 p.m., New Orleans
ESPN
Thursday, December 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Baylor vs. Air Force
7:30 p.m., Fort Worth, TX
ESPN
Friday, December 23
Independence Bowl
Houston vs. Louisiana
3 p.m., Shreveport, LA
ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Missouri
6:30 p.m., Tampa, FL
ESPN
Saturday, December 24
Hawai’i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
8 p.m., Honolulu
ESPN
Monday, December 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
2:30 p.m., Detroit
ESPN
Tuesday, December 27
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
Noon, Montgomery, AL
ESPN
First Responder Bowl
Memphis vs. Utah State
3:15 p.m., Dallas
ESPN
Birmingham Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
6:45 p.m., Birmingham, AL
ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
10:15 p.m., Phoenix, AZ
ESPN
Wednesday, December 28
Military Bowl
Duke vs. UCF
2 p.m., Annapolis, MD
ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Kansas
5:30 p.m., Memphis, TN
ESPN
Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
8 p.m., San Diego, CA
Fox
Texas Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
9 p.m., Houston, TX
ESPN
Thursday, December 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota vs. Syracuse
2 p.m., New York, NY
ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl
No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma
5:30 p.m., Orlando, FL
ESPN
Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
9 p.m., San Antonio, TX
ESPN
Friday, December 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
Noon, Charlotte, NC
ESPN
Sun Bowl
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt
2 p.m., El Paso, TX
CBS
Gator Bowl
No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., Jacksonville, FL
ESPN
Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
4:30 p.m., Tucson, AZ
Barstool
Orange Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
8 p.m., Miami Gardens, FL
ESPN
Saturday, December 31
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
4 p.m., Glendale, AZ
ESPN
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
8 p.m., Atlanta
ESPN
Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Noon, Nashville, TN
ABC
Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Noon, New Orleans
ESPN
Monday, January 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
12 p.m., Tampa, FL
ESPN2
Citrus Bowl
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
1 p.m., Orlando, FL
ABC
Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
1 p.m., Arlington, TX
ESPN
Rose Bowl
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
5 p.m., Pasadena, CA
ESPN
Monday, January 9
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Teams TBD
7:30 p.m., Inglewood, CA
ESPN