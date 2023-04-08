Tiger Woods finishing his second round – Masters 2023 third round tee times in full – AP/Charlie Riedel

Jon Rahm will play in the final group with Masters leader Brooks Koepka when round three begins at a gloomy Augusta on Saturday.

Players returned early on Saturday morning to finish their second rounds, with Rahm moving to within two of Koepka with a second round of three-under-par 69.

Tiger Woods just about made it through to the final two rounds, one shot inside the cut line at three-over. He needed a helping hand from close friend Justin Thomas, whose bogey-bogey finish moved the cut out one shot.

In order to try and get players around the course as swiftly as possible, half the field will begin their third round on the 10th.

These are the tee times for round three. You can follow all the action on our live blog here.

Saturday’s third round tee times – all times local (add five hours for UK time)

(A) = amateurs; all players USA unless stated

*denotes starting on the 10th

11:30: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus), Cameron Smith (Aus)

11:30*: Dustin Johnson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III

11:42: Keegan Bradley, Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Xander Schauffele

11:42*: Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Scottie Scheffler

11:54: Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

11:54*: Abraham Ancer (Mex), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), Sahith Theegala

12:06: Ryan Fox (Nzl), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Patrick Reed

12:06*: Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa, Chris Kirk

12:18: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng)

12:18*: Zach Johnson, Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Taylor Moore

12:30: Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Gary Woodland

12:30*: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Seamus Power (Irl)

12:42: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

12:42*: Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, J. T. Poston

12:54: Jason Day (Aus), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa

12:54*: Billy Horschel, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Scott Stallings

13:06: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm (Spa), (a) Sam Bennett

13:06*: Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Tiger Woods