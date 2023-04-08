Masters 2023 third round tee times in full

Jon Rahm will play in the final group with Masters leader Brooks Koepka when round three begins at a gloomy Augusta on Saturday.
Players returned early on Saturday morning to finish their second rounds, with Rahm moving to within two of Koepka with a second round of three-under-par 69.
Tiger Woods just about made it through to the final two rounds, one shot inside the cut line at three-over. He needed a helping hand from close friend Justin Thomas, whose bogey-bogey finish moved the cut out one shot.
In order to try and get players around the course as swiftly as possible, half the field will begin their third round on the 10th.
In order to try and get players around the course as swiftly as possible, half the field will begin their third round on the 10th.
Saturday’s third round tee times – all times local (add five hours for UK time)
(A) = amateurs; all players USA unless stated
*denotes starting on the 10th
11:30: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus), Cameron Smith (Aus)
11:30*: Dustin Johnson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III
11:42: Keegan Bradley, Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Xander Schauffele
11:42*: Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
11:54: Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
11:54*: Abraham Ancer (Mex), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), Sahith Theegala
12:06: Ryan Fox (Nzl), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Patrick Reed
12:06*: Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa, Chris Kirk
12:18: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng)
12:18*: Zach Johnson, Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Taylor Moore
12:30: Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Gary Woodland
12:30*: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Seamus Power (Irl)
12:42: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
12:42*: Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, J. T. Poston
12:54: Jason Day (Aus), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa
12:54*: Billy Horschel, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Scott Stallings
13:06: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm (Spa), (a) Sam Bennett
13:06*: Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Tiger Woods