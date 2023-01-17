Masterpiece on PBS Releases ‘Tom Jones’ Trailer And Premiere Date – The Hamden Journal

Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair).

The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde).

Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father; Alun Armstrong (Little Dorrit) as Allworthy’s hard drinking but loveable neighbor; Squire Western, who is Sophia’s doting grandfather; Felicity Montagu (The Durrells in Corfu) plays Allworthy’s reserved sister, Bridget; and James Wilbraham (In My Skin) as her odious son, William Blifil—an unrelenting antagonist to Tom.

“It’s been the most joyful experience to bring this sparkling romance to the screen,” says Hughes in a statement. “It’s a story in which the sun never stops shining, and in which Love Conquers All, and that just makes such a refreshing change after the last couple of years! Henry Fielding created brilliant characters, fully of their time, but still speaking directly to us in the modern world, as we strive towards our own versions of love and happiness. I’ve loved writing alongside him.”

“This new adaptation of Tom Jones is a big-hearted rom-com that will absolutely delight our viewers,” added Executive Producer Susanne Simpson. “It’s fun–full of laughter and romance. I’m extremely proud to partner with producers Mammoth Screen, writer Gwyneth Hughes, and an outstanding cast on this joyful show.”