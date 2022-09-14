‘Masterchef’ Renewed For Season 13 At Fox – The Hamden Journal

Gordon Ramsay is continuing to cook up more MasterChef at Fox.

The network has renewed the cooking competition series for a 13th season.

It comes as season 12 concludes this evening with three chefs competing to win the $250,00 grand prize.

Featuring Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich, the series is now casting competitors for next season.

Fox said that the show is averaging 4.7M multi-platform viewers.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, the series is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and is exec produced by Ramsay, Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre.

It comes as Ramsay is building up a number of shows on the network including Next Level Chef, which has scored the plum post-Super Bowl slot next year, Hell’s Kitchen and Food Stars.

Fox, which is a partner in Ramsay’s production venture Studio Ramsay Global, is essentially creating its own extended universe with the chef and reality chief Rob Wade recently told The Hamden Journal that there’s still room for more Ramsay vehicles on the network.

But he added, he’s cognizant of scheduling.

“We’re probably going to parse them out so it doesn’t feel like they’re on top of each other. The theory is much like ABC does with The Bachelor, to do them all year round. In the summer you can have MasterChef, in the fall you can have Hell’s Kitchen and then a little break before Next Level Chef and Food Stars. It means they roll into each other rather than being on top of each other,” he added.