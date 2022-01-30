Master Chief Meets Cortana in Action-Packed Clip for the New Series

HALO

Paramount+ Master Chief in “Halo”

Get ready Halo fans: the new Paramount+ series is almost here!

On Sunday, the streaming service released the official trailer for the original series, which is based on the iconic Xbox franchise, during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.

The new action-packed trailer follows Master Chief, Spartan-117 (Pablo Schreiber), Spartan super-soldiers creator Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone), and the most advanced AI in human history Cortana (Jen Taylor) as they fight an intense 26th-century battle against an alien threat known as the Covenant.

The clip begins with a village getting attacked by the Covenant and the group discussing how to beat the alien foe.

RELATED: Get a First Look at the Live-Action Paramount+ Series Halo in New Trailer

“Covenant forces appear to be excavating some kind of object,” Master Chief is heard saying as a glowing artifact positioned near a stone wall is shown. “When I touched the object, I felt something. I felt different.”

As the stakes grow higher, the group eventually discovers a Halo — the super-weapons that inspired the franchise’s name — as Master Chief calls on Cortana, who could potentially be the key to the survival of the human race.

The trailer also reveals how the series will explore the backstory of Master Chief and the Spartans, who are a group of enhanced super-soldiers created by the United Nations Space Command.

“Cortana, I’m gonna need you now,” Master Chief says at the end of the dramatic clip. “Find the Halo, win the war.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In addition to Schreiber, McElhone, and Taylor, the Halo cast will also include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

Story continues

The release of the official trailer comes one month after Paramount+ dropped the first-look trailer for the Halo series during the 8th Annual Game Awards live stream.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in December about the upcoming series, Schreiber said, “It takes place very much in the universe that the video games created, but it’s a TV show. We get to expand that universe and create stories in it. There’s going to be some new characters that are introduced, there’s going to be a lot of familiar characters that everyone will know from the game.”

RELATED: See Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Hunt for Lost Treasures in Uncharted Trailer

Xbox has sold more than 82 million Halo game copies worldwide, grossing over $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue.

Halo, which is produced by Showtime, 343 Industries, and Amblin Entertainment, will launch on Paramount+ on March 24.