Massive storm cell in North Dakota caught on video

Storyful

Firefighters Battle Oak Fire Blaze in California’s Mariposa County

Firefighters continued to battle the growing Oak Fire in California’s Mariposa County on Saturday, July 23.As of Sunday, the Oak Fire covered 14,841 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority’s Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System (FIRIS), and was zero percent contained. At least five structures had been damaged and 10 were destroyed, CALFIRE repored.California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday “due to the effects of the Oak Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of more than three thousand residents.”The National Weather Service said the fire caused “smoke, haze, and air quality impacts” to the surrounding area. Air Now warned of “hazardous” and “unhealthy” air quality conditions in central California.Video taken by Alekz Londos shows firefighters working to contain the Oak Fire in Mariposa County on Saturday. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful