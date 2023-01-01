Massive injury depletion revealed for Dolphins before Patriots game

It’s crunch time for the Miami Dolphins and their playoff chances.

The Dolphins (8-7) have lost four games in a row heading into Sunday’s game on the road against the New England Patriots (7-8). Mike McDaniel’s team can clinch the AFC’s final wild card spot with a win and a New York Jets loss in Seattle.

The Dolphins will have to play without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was diagnosed with another concussion after last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Teddy Bridgewater will start for his hometown Dolphins; the last time he was QB1, he lasted one play before being put into the NFL’s concussion protocol Oct. 9 at the Jets.

On the other side, Bill Belichick has his Patriots knocking on the door of the postseason despite losing four of their past five games. Mac Jones and the offense have struggled, but the defense has kept them in games all season. Miami is looking to complete the season sweep after beating New England 20-7 to kick off the season.

1:28 p.m. | Patriots draw first blood vs. Dolphins to take 7-0 lead

Mac Jones takes advantage of depleted Miami secondary on New England’s opening drive, hitting Tyquan Thornton with a 7-yard TD pass, capping a 10-play, 81-yard drive. Noah Igbinoghene in coverage.

11:31 a.m. | Dolphins rocked by stunning injuries before Patriots game

These Dolphins won’t play on Sunday at New England:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Teddy Bridgewater will start).

Dolphins cleared in Tua situation:NFL, Players Association determine Dolphins properly handled Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion

Cornerback Xavien Howard (Kader Kohou, Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene should play).

Left tackle Terron Armstead (Greg Little could start and Kendall Lamm is available).

Backup tackle Eric Fisher.

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb (figure more snaps for Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel and Melvin Ingram).

This puts head coach Mike McDaniel in a tough spot.

The Dolphins have been absolutely decimated by injury at the absolute worst time.

Fullback Alec Ingold is available to play.

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) answers questions from the media during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens.

Both the Dolphins and Patriots are fighting for their spot in the playoffs. But most national NFL writers and analysts are giving the edge to New England today, largely based on the absence of Tua Tagovailoa.

“With all due respect to (Teddy) Bridgewater, the Miami offense isn’t the same with him under center,” said one Bleacher Report analyst.

What time is the Dolphins game today?

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, January 1

What channel is the Dolphins game on?

TV: CBS, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), NFL+ (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Miami Dolphins game on radio?

Radio: WQAM 560; SiriusXM Channel 382

Online radio: SiriusXM.com (Channel 819)

What’s the latest betting line for Dolphins vs. Patriots?

New England is a 2.5-point favorite over Miami, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 41 points.

