Massive Big Ten media rights development has numerous implications for USC

When USC enters the Big Ten in 2024, where will Trojan fans watch the Men of Troy? Obviously not on Pac-12 Network, thank God.

Seriously, though: The fact that the Big Ten is putting the finishing touches on its new media rights package, with USC and UCLA in the mix, means that Trojan fans will soon learn where they are going to watch their favorite team for the long-term future.

Monday night, we gained a lot of new information on the networks which will show USC football and USC sports to Angelenos and the rest of the Trojan fan base in the United States.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal broke the story that ESPN is going to be shut out of carrying Big Ten sports, breaking a decades-long association with the conference.

What does this mean? Good thing you asked. We’re going to walk you through all the various dimensions of this huge story. Assuming the Big Ten’s deals with non-ESPN networks are finalized, there are a number of really big stories to share with you:

NBC AND CBS COULD BECOME NEW HOMES FOR USC FOOTBALL

ESPN HAS REMOVED ITSELF FROM A BIDDING WAR

This is an update of the original reporting from Monday night. ESPN is definitely out of the running for Big Ten media rights.

CBS GETS 3:30 P.M. EASTERN, 12:30 PACIFIC BIG TEN GAMES

BIG TEN AND SEC GO HEAD-TO-HEAD ON TV

APPLE OR AMAZON PLUS PEACOCK FOR BIG TEN STREAMING

THE PAC-12 IS PROBABLY GOING TO SURVIVE AS A RESULT

NBC TO PAY MORE THAN CBS FOR BIG TEN FOOTBALL

This means that USC-Notre Dame games with USC as a Big Ten school are more likely to be shown on NBC than CBS. Maybe the networks will alternate each year, with CBS showing the games in Los Angeles (NBC still has Notre Dame home game rights), but NBC’s night-game rights might mean regular ownership of that particular game, with CBS being shut out. We’ll have to wait and see.

ESPN PACKAGE WITH PAC-12 AND ACC IS MORE LIKELY NOW

PAC-12 EXPANSION MORE LIKELY TO GO THROUGH CALIFORNIA THAN TEXAS

ESPN will want late-night game inventory. That naturally fits San Diego State and Fresno State, not SMU or Houston, for Pac-12 expansion if the conference does want to move from 10 schools to 12 following the exit of the Los Angeles schools.

WHO WILL CALL USC GAMES ON NBC?

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tirico replaces Al Michaels on NBC Sunday Night Football. Will he double up on NBC Saturday Night Football, or will the network find a new voice for that Big Ten Saturday night game? Is another big announcer switch in the works? Stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire