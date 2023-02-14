Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy was devoted parent who loved her kids, friends say

Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her three young kids, was described by friends and colleagues as a devoted parent who “lived and breathed” for her children, according to reports.

Those close to Clancy, and even strangers, voiced support for the mother in dozens of letters that were sent to her defense team and filed in court recently.

“I do not know a better mother than Lindsay Clancy,” coworker Erika Sevieri wrote, according to Boston.com.

“She lived and breathed for her children,” the Massachusetts General Hospital colleague added.

Clancy, of the small coastal town Plymouth, is accused of planning out the strangulation of her trio of small kids inside their family home while her husband was out of the house for about 20 minute running errands, according to prosecutors.

She then apparently tried to commit suicide by jumping out the window of her home after cutting herself.





Lindsey Clancy’s defense lawyer said his client was struggling with mental illness and was heavily medicated during the murders. lind.say.969/Facebook

Daughter Cora, 5, and 3-year-old Dawson died at the hospital in the aftermath of the attack while 7-month-old baby Callan died several days later. The children were found by their father with exercise bands still around their necks.

Prosecutors alleged Clancy, who is still recovering from her injuries at a hospital, planned the murders and carried them out in their home where the kids should’ve felt safest.

But Clancy’s defense lawyer said his client was struggling with mental illness, and was prescribed about a dozen medications to get it under control. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued in court last week, “This was a situation that was clearly the product of mental illness.”





A woman lays flowers down at a makeshift memorial in front of 47 Summer Street on January 26, 2023 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The prosecution countered that Clancy has been evaluated by mental health professionals who told her she didn’t have postpartum depression or symptoms related to it.

Maternal child health nurse Stacey Kabat wrote she was shocked by the number of meds Clancy was on leading up to the Jan. 24 attack on her kids.

“Our health care model fails family’s [sic] like the Clancy family,” Kabat wrote, according to Boston.com “We do very little to concretely help a mother who is suffering with postpartum depression and when it comes to postpartum psychosis we fail completely.”

Kabot, who met Clancy in nursing school, additionally wrote she believes if Clancy “had proper treatment, this family would still be together,” the Patriot Ledger reported.





A police cruiser sits in the driveway at 47 Summer Street, the home of Clancy, who strangled her three children and then attempted suicide on January 25, 2023 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Another letter from dozens of mothers in the state also backed Clancy, the outlet reported.

“As mothers, we are asked to hold the weight of the world on our shoulders. We push through the pain and smile despite our inward battles,” they reportedly wrote.

“Many of us have felt the darkness of postpartum depression, and for that reason we are able to empathize with Lindsay’s pain.”

Friend Amy Bevins said Clancy’s top priority was making sure her children felt “loved, safe, and happy,” Boston.com reported.

“I trusted her implicitly with the care of my own child over the past three and a half years,” Bevins wrote. “I am steadfast in my belief that her greatest joy was being a mom and watching her children grow.”

