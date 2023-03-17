Massachusetts man Jeffery Stuart threatens straphangers with pet rat

Take rat!

A Massachusetts man “well known to transit police” was arrested Thursday for threatening straphangers with his pet rat, Jerry, the MBTA transit police said.

Bostonian Jeffery Stuart was allegedly shoving Jerry into innocent commuters’ faces at the Oak Grove Station in Malden, a city five miles north of Boston.

A video captured Stuart pointing at commuters with Jerry clutched in his fingers as he swore and rambled.

“You’re f–king with society. That’s exactly who the f–k you are,” Stuart says as he holds Jerry near the face of a masked woman, who quickly looks at the rat before looking back at her phone.

“Welcome to your nightmare. Welcome to your nightmare. Yeah!”





Jeffery Stuart holds up his pet rat, Jerry, on a Boston subway on Thursday. omegadc/TikTok

Prosecutors said in court Friday that the 57-year-old was carrying an open bottle of vodka and belligerently yelling as he used Jerry to menace the crowd, NBC Boston reported.

Police offered Stuart the chance to leave, but the hostile rider allegedly tried to break back into the station. He then swore at the cops before whipping Jerry back out and threatening to kill the officers.

Authorities booked Stuart behind bars for multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, while Jerry was shipped to Animal Control.





Jerry the rat was sent to Animal Control following his owner’s arrest. MBTATransitPD/Twitter

“He’s very concerned about what they did with Jerry,” Stuart’s lawyer in court, according to CBS.

“That’s his pet.”

The MBTA did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.