Massachusetts driver charged for ramming Asian man 200 yards into ditch

A motorist from Quincy, Massachusetts, has been arrested and charged after allegedly hitting an Asian man and dragging him for hundreds of yards before flinging him into a construction ditch while making anti-Chinese remarks.

The incident, which left the victim limping from multiple injuries, occurred in the area of Washington Street before 11 a.m. on Friday, as per WBZ-TV.

It all started when the victim — who was standing outside a local post office with his sister and her three children — called out the driver for speeding.

“He said ‘Go back to China. I’m going to go into the post office and come back out in five minutes. If you’re still here, I’m going to kill all of you,’” the victim’s sister, Desiree Thien, recalled the driver as saying, WCVB reported.

The family stayed and collected the driver’s information. Once the man returned, he allegedly rammed his vehicle into Thien’s brother, who then rolled onto the hood and clung to it.

According to Thien, the driver dragged Thien’s brother for about 200 yards. He then abruptly hit the brakes, sending the latter flying into a construction ditch 10 to 15 feet deep.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene, but a witness followed him and provided police with directions. Shortly after, John Sullivan, 77, was stopped and arrested at a nearby Braintree.

Sullivan has been charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

The victim reportedly sustained a concussion, fractures and torn ligaments from the incident. An ambulance responded, but he reportedly refused treatment.

Thien said that “being hateful and racist is one thing,” but one descends to “pure evil” when targeting children.

“I want him for the rest of his life to stay in prison where he belongs because he is a danger to society. He is 77 so Satan is waiting for him with open arms,” Thien told Boston 25 News.

Featured Image via WBZ-TV