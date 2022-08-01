Mass shooting in downtown Orlando injures seven: video

A packed nightlife district in Orlando erupted in chaos early Sunday morning when seven people were shot, according to reports.

Local cops said seven people were injured in the incident that set off a panicked stampede in the packed nightlife district.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

A volley of gunfire can be heard in a live video taken from the scene that shows late night revelers running for their lives and ducking for cover.

The footage later shows several people injured on the ground while being assisted by officers.

Cops said a large fight broke out after 2 a.m. Sunday morning before the gunman — who remains at large — fired into a crowd.

“I ran and everyone fled and all I saw was a bunch of dispersed people, everyone going crazy,” witness William Solomon told News 6. “If it happened in the heart of downtown, I don’t know if anything is safe nowadays.”

Police said they don’t know what sparked the initial fight — which flared as bars and restaurants were closing — and are working to release a description of the shooter.

They are also combing through surveillance footage from the area to aid their investigation.