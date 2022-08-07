Mass shooting in Cincinnati leaves at least 9 injured

At least nine people were hit in a mass shooting in a packed bar area in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday — with the gunman fleeing despite being shot at by a responding cop, officials said.

The carnage outside a bar at 1:40 a.m. created such chaos, responding officers had to fire flash bangs to clear crowds and get to the injured, Lt. Colonel Mike John said at the scene.

So far none of the nine hit appear to be in critical condition, John said. Two other people were also shot nearby, although police have yet to confirm if they are connected.

At least nine people were shot. Fox19

Responding officers had to fire flash bangs to clear crowds and get to the injured. Fox19

The only description of the shooter was of someone in “white shirt, dark pants.” Fox19

A responding cop “discharged one round” at the gunman who was “actively shooting the firearm at that time,” John said.

“We do not know if that officer struck” the shooter, who “fled the scene” and was still being hunted early Sunday, John said.

The only description he gave was of someone in “white shirt, dark pants. That’s it.”

“From my understanding … nobody is in critical condition, and most of those injuries are lower-extremities injuries,” John said.

The melee was so extreme that police sent a civil-disturbance response team to “clear that crowd out of here so we get get EMS in to treat gunshot victims,” he said, confirming the use of two flash bangs.

He appealed for video footage from any of the revelers there at the time.