Mass shooting at Mississippi Mudbug Festival leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt

At least one person is dead and five others wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night at the Mudbug Festival at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, officials said.

At least two people have been detained in connection to the shooting, but several shooters possibly opened fire at the fairgrounds, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

An officer was also involved in the shooting, the sheriff said.

The deceased male victim, who was declared dead at the scene, has not yet been identified. The other victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries, officials said.

“Other victims appear to be stable at this time and don’t appear to be directly involved in the shooting or circumstances that led to the shooting,” Jones said.

Both of those detained were juveniles, according to WJTV.

Cops were still treating the incident as an active shooter situation after midnight into Sunday, though Jones said the scene was “contained and secured.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations responded to assist, Jones said.

The festival was the second installation of the Mudbug Festival, a crawfish boil with live music and other attractions. The 5-day event kicked off on Wednesday and was slated to end Sunday.

It’s unclear if the festival will continue as planned on Sunday, according to WLBT 3.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the festival earlier this week, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson called the fairgrounds one of the safest, most secure areas in the state, WJTV reported.

On Friday night of the festival, music headliner “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy cancelled his performance due to an “unforeseen personal responsibility.”

Hardy was arrested Friday for allegedly spying on his ex-girlfriend at Louisiana State University. He was released from jail later Friday evening.