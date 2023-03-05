Mass. high school accused of barring white student actors from production

A Massachusetts high school barred white students from participating in one of its plays, a parents group says — and the US Department of Education is investigating the claim.

The conservative Parents Defending Education says in a complaint filed in October that the Newton North High School production of “Lost and Found: Our Stories as People of Color” was only open to theater students who are black, indigenous or are other “people of color,” according to Fox News.

In its complaint, the non-profit parents’ group said the performance violated federal civil-rights laws by discriminating against white students by barring them from participating.

“In addition, the application to register for an audition slot requests a headshot (‘You can take a selfie with a phone if you choose’) which appears to reinforce the identity-based nature of this event,” the group said on its Web site.

"Furthermore, it asks students how they 'identify racially/ethnically.' "





Newton North High School in Massachusetts is being investigated by US education officials over claims it barred white student actors from a school production. Google Maps





The US Department of Education is investigating claims that a Massachusetts school barred white kids from participating in a play. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The complaint is being investigated by the federal Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights.

The Newton North production was sponsored by Theater Ink, a student-based group “that emphasizes the process of artistic collaboration and instills a disciplined work ethic” while encouraging diversity among the students, according to its Web site.

In a statement to Fox News, the school district denied that any students were barred from the production.





Federal officials are investigating whether a Massachusetts school production was only open to theater students who are black, indigenous or are other “people of color.” Bloomberg via Getty Images

“While centered in the stories of the lives of our students of color, no one is turned away or excluded from participating or having a role in the ‘Lost and Found’ production of Theater Ink,” the district said. “The Newton Public Schools do not exclude students based upon color, race, ethnicity or religious background.”

But the district did note that students of color “have been vastly underrepresented in our programs” in the past.

“We are proud of our students for the hard work they do to not only assemble a diverse group of performers but also to challenge each other to have difficult conversations around societal issues,” the district said.

“Theatre Ink has consistently provided opportunities for students to tell and celebrate the narratives and stories of those who have been historically underrepresented.”