Browns agree to terms with Taven Bryan on a one-year deal

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Bryan, 26, leaves Jacksonville after four seasons. The Jaguars made him a first-round choice, No. 29 overall, in 2018. He started only 17 games, while seeing action in 63. Bryan totaled [more]