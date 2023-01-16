Masked thieves steal 6 luxury cars from Chicago dealership

A gaggle of at least 10 masked bandits broke into an auto dealership in suburban Chicago and stole a half-dozen luxury vehicles, including a Maserati, authorities said.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday showing the brazen burglary that took place around 2 a.m. last Monday at Exclusive Autohaus located in the 1600 block of South Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

In the recording, a large SUV pulls up to the used car dealership and multiple suspects exit.

As they assemble in front of the business, one of the intruders breaks a window and the crowd then files inside the building.

In doing so, the intruders set off a security alarm, which summoned deputies to the scene — but not before the crooks were able to get their hands on car keys and flee the scene with their high-priced loot before officers arrived.

Surveillance video released by Illinois authorities shows at least 10 suspected robbers breaking into a used car dealership in Schaumburg Jan. 9. Cook County Sheriff’s Office

In the video, one of the masked bandits is seen breaking a window to gain access into the business. Cook County Sheriff’s Office

The Exclusive Autohaus dealership specializes in pre-owned luxury vehicles. Exclusive Autohaus

Authorities learned that the robbers spent about 10 minutes at the dealership and got away with six cars, including a blue 2014 Audi S7; two blue 2017 Audi Q7s; a blue 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS 450; a white 2019 Mercedes Benz E300, and a black 2014 Maserati Ghibli.

Police in the city of Oak Park later recovered the 2014 Audi S7 that had been abandoned by the thieves and turned it over to criminologists to be processed.

The owner of the burglarized dealership, speaking to the station WGN-TV on condition of anonymity, said that the crooks used a brick to break into the business.

When the intruders entered the business, they triggered a security alarm that summoned police. Cook County Sheriff’s Office

It took the thieves 10 minutes to locate car keys inside the dealership and steal six luxury cars, one of which, an Audi, they later ditched. Cook County Sheriff’s Office

“It’s been something you cannot imagine,” the victim said. “You read about it and then, when it happens to you, know it’s more of a shock than anything else.”

The owner expressed hope that the perpetrators “get what they deserve.”

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and the sheriff’s office has not released suspect descriptions. Most of them were last seen in the video wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Motor vehicle theft is up an astonishing 173 percent in Chicago in the past year, according to the latest CPD figures.