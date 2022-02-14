‘Masked Singer UK’ Recommissioned For Two More Series By ITV – The Hamden Journal

The Masked Singer UK has been recommissioned for a rare two-season order as ITV demonstrates its commitment to the format.

The Korean remake from Argonon-backed Bandicoot Scotland has become one of ITV’s biggest entertainment shows, reaching almost 8M viewers for the final on Saturday, which is the most-watched show of the year so far, as Natalie Imbruglia, or Panda, was revealed the winner.

Two more eight-part series – a fourth and a fifth – will air over the next two years, while spin-off format The Masked Dancer was recently recommissioned for a second season.

“The Masked Singer has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight week run,” said ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe.

“We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

ITV first remade The Masked Singer in early 2020 and it is quickly establishing itself as a winter staple, with its importance now growing following declining audiences for last year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

MBC’s format, which has been remade in a number of territories including Fox in the U.S., sees celebrities compete each week dressed as characters, with celebrity judges guessing who is behind the mask.