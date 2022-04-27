‘Masked Singer’ Baby Mammoth is controversial, Emmy-winning actress

Baby Mammoth on ‘The Masked Singer.’ (Photo: Fox)

Last week’s controversial (or, as host Nick Cannon put it, “jaw-dropping”) Rudy Giuliani reveal on The Masked Singer brought a bunch of bad energy — and the lowest ratings ever in the series’ history. But with that elephant (or Jack in the Box, as it were) out of the room, Season 7 continued apace this Wednesday with Group C’s presumably more lovable celebrity cosplayers: the Prince, Queen Cobra, Space Bunny, and especially endearing Baby Mammoth. The end of the episode, however, featured the unmasking of another somewhat polarizing public figure: Cheers/Look Who’s Talking/Veronica’s Closet actress (and Giuliani supporter) Kirstie Alley.

Kirstie has occasionally come under fire for voicing her conservative political views (she even once claimed that she was “blackballed” by Hollywood for being a Republican). But when she was de-masked this week, it was a truly unifying moment, with good vibes all around. Her comic timing and unexpectedly infectious and twerk-tastic theme song had the judges cracking up and guessing that she was Melissa McCarthy, Brett Butler, or even Diane Keaton, (Kirstie’s fellow conservative the Golden-Eared Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, guessed correctly.) And when Baby Mammoth squared off against fellow bobbleheaded contestant the Space Bunny with her goofy, spoofy rendition of Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too,” judge Ken Jeong — clearly in a better mood that he was last week, when Rudy’s reveal prompted him to walk off the set — called it the “most adorable duel ever!”

I have to say, along with her comedy skills, Kirstie was a decent vocalist. Her solo performance earlier in the night, of “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss),” was surprisingly strong, and if she wasn’t in a bracket with three contestants who are clearly professional singers, she might have made it to the next round. She may even want to consider releasing her “Baby Mammoth” song; it could be a viral hit, like the next “Baby Shark.” But whatever she does next, Kirstie certainly had a good time during her brief but memorable Masked Singer run. “I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but I’ve never gotten to be in the circus,” she laughed.

As for Group C’s surviving three contestants, all of them have a good chance of making it to the grand finale to compete with Group A’s Firefly (who is undoubtedly Teyana Taylor) and Group B’s Ringmaster (Hayley Orrantia), so it’s a shame that next week will bring a double-elimination. But until then, let’s assess, and guess, this week’s Group C-listers.

Queen Cobra (Team Bad), “I Say a Little Prayer”

This soulful, harmony-laden performance was already spectacular from start to finish — but then, just when we thought they were finished, they gave us that fantastic a cappella ending! The judges were understandably astounded. “That’s how it’s done! … That was sick! That was amazing!” exclaimed Jenny. Robin Thicke called this “one of the most special and incredible performances we’ve ever had on this show” and said he was “almost serpent” that Queen Cobra would be heading to the finals.

Clues: This week’s “mega-clue” was a red “love” heart addressed to “someone special” named “B. Mine.” We also saw a good-luck video message from the Cobra’s “bestie,” Holly Robinson Peete. Last week, we saw a space rocket, a Batman logo, a photo of Bradley Cooper, “1990”… and at one point two cobras, and then six, indicating that Queen Cobra might have gotten her start in a ‘90s duo or group.

Judges’ guesses: Brandy & Monica, Allure, the Clark Sisters, Zhané.

My guess: It was still unclear just how many sexy singing snakes were slithering onstage, but this week we definitely heard at least two voices, possibly three. Last week, I guessed this was Terry Ellis of En Vogue. That girl group’s debut album came out in 1990, and in 2006 they released a single called “Rocket,” but more specifically, Terry recorded the theme song to the sitcom Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper (which starred Holly Robinson Peete) and had a bit part in Batman Forever. I am even more certain (or, um, “serpent”) that this is Terry, but now I think it’s her plusone or both of her fellow funky divas, En Vogue’s Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett. En Vogue have recorded many love songs during their career, and they were giving me something I could feel tonight with those vocals!

Space Bunny (Team Cuddly), “All Night Long”

Ken described the Space Bunny’s smooth ‘n’ groovy Lionel Richie cover as “easy like Sunday morning,” and Nicole Scherzinger said it was “easy of the ears.” This hippity-hoppity showman definitely brought the smiles and warm fuzzies tonight.

Clues: This week’s mega-clue was a 500-pound dumbbell, because the Space Bunny has been undergoing “intense training” to “knock out” his competition. Last week, we saw fiery basketballs and a fluffy dog, and he proclaimed, “I shoot for the moon in everything I do.”

Judges’ guesses: LL Cool J, Floyd Mayweather, Sean Paul, Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Usher.

My guess: Last week, I thought this was Shaquille O’Neal. Huh? Oh well, at least I got the first three letters right: This week, I did what Robin did last Wednesday and recognized that boombastic voice as Shaggy’s. The vocals alone gave it away, but now I realize that “shoot for the moon” was probably a reference to the Jamaican-American reggae star’s album Hot Shot, and of course that shaggy dog was a big tip-off. The basketballs might have something to do with this. Maybe the dumbbell has something to do with this? But the Space Bunny is definitely the “It Wasn’t Me” singer. It was him, all along!

The Prince (Team Good), “Lay Me Down”

Sam Smith songs are never easy to sing, so you know that this Prince is a pro. The Prince was great last week, but this week he leaped to a whole other level — and he sounded totally different, so I think this might be some sort of theater actor who’s good at getting into character. A tearful Nicole gasped, “I just appreciate your talents. … I felt like your heart was just wide open, so you must be an extraordinary person.” Jenny added, “I am so blown away by your talent. I have no doubt you’re going be leaping all the way the finale.”

Clues: This week’s mega-clue was luggage, because the Prince has toured the world and stayed in many hotels. Last week, we saw the planet Mars, a massive diamond ring, the price tag $20.06 (possibly meaning the year 2006), and a video message from the Prince’s pal Jamie Lee Curtis. He also said he was “happy to be back on a team” and has “performed in front of many people before.”

Judges’ guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Niall Horan, Darren Criss.

My guess: Last week I guessed Nick Jonas based on many of the clues, but he probably wouldn’t do this show … and the point is moot, because this week the Prince sounded nothing like Nick. so, I’m switching my guess to Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson. He had a big career year in 2006 when he appeared in the Oscar-nominated United 93; he appeared on the TV show Life on Mars and played Johnny Diamond on American Housewife; he just finished starring in Borderlands with Jamie Lee Curtis; and he once named rolling luggage as one of nine things he can’t live without.

