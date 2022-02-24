‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84 – The Hamden Journal

Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia.

Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and The Player.

Her resume also includes such films as Last of the Red Hot Lovers and Back to School, as well as television shows Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, and The Outer Limits.

In addition to acting, Kellerman recorded two music albums and contributed songs to the soundtracks for Brewster McCloud, Lost Horizon, Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins, and Boris and Natasha: The Movie.

Her smoky, sensual voice also saw her do voiceover work for such brands as Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing, Mercedes-Benz and Revlon.

In April 2013, she released her memoir, Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life, describing her life in the entertainment business.

Born in Long Beach, Calif., the family moved to Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley when she was in fifth grade. The Kellermans moved to the Park La Brea complex in Hollywood and Sally Kellerman attended Hollywood High School. While she was not a great student, she acted in a school production of Meet Me in St. Louis.

She attended Los Angeles City College and enrolled in acting classes, then joined a stage production of Look Back in Anger. That production featured Jack Nicholson, Dean Stockwell and Robert Blake.