Maryland’s Mike Locksley gets mayo bath after Mayo Bowl win over NC State

Maryland coach Mike Locksley became the latest recipient of a mayo bath after the Terrapins beat NC State 16-12 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The mayonnaise brand took over as the title sponsor of the former Belk Bowl after the 2019 season and made the threat of a mayo bath real after last year’s game when South Carolina coach Shane Beamer got a tub of mayonnaise dumped on his head.

Locksley surely watched what happened to Beamer a year ago and came prepared. He had an oversize hat on for the majority of the mayo dump, though he got some on top of his head at the end after he removed the mayo-covered hat.

Maryland’s players were very excited for Locksley to get mayo dumped on his head. They were chanting “where that mayo at?” during the trophy presentation after the game. After Maryland got the trophy, Locksley walked over to a chair to get doused.

The Terrapins held NC State to 296 yards of offense and just five third-down conversions on 18 attempts. Each team turned the ball over twice and the only touchdown of the game came in the second quarter when Octavian Smith Jr. scored on a 19-yard TD pass from Taulia Tagovailoa.

Maryland’s win means both the Terrapins and Wolfpack finish the season at 8-5.