Maryland Residents Return From Vacation, Find Squatters In Their Home

Two Maryland residents returned to their apartment after going on vacation and found a pair of strangers sleeping in their home. The two friends, who live together in the Greenbelt, Maryland, apartment, said the squatters destroyed the front door of their home. The suspects, a man and a woman, also told the residents that they have taken all their property, FOX 5 reports. Before fleeing the scene, the squatters allegedly ordered the residents to not call police.

One of the tenants, whose identity is not revealed, said she didn’t leave her home for a week after the terrifying incident because she was traumatized.

“Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much,” the woman said. “And I’m like who are you? And he says my name. He’s like you didn’t pay your rent. I’m like what are you talking about? I paid my rent.”

Police are still searching for the suspects, who allegedly tackled the residents before getting away.

“He tackles me, and I’m like ‘sir this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘no I’m just saying you not gone call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gone call the police,’” the woman said.

The resident, who lost about $50,000 worth of items, recorded the man as he was telling her how he broke into the house. She also said the intruder told her that he plans to break into another apartment.

“I just couldn’t believe this was happening to me, I see this on TV,” the woman said. “They really took over my apartment, and I was just trying to remain calm. But at the same time, I just couldn’t believe this was happening to me. I come home and literally, two people are in my bed relaxing.”