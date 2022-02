SheKnows

Sofia Vergara Turns Heads Again With More Sultry Throwback Bikini Snapshots

If there are two things Sofia Vergara can do, it’s one, make us pee ourselves laughing, and two, make our jaws drop from how gorgeous she’s always looked. On Feb 4, Vergara posted another long-awaited set of throwback, bikini photos from her early modeling days with the caption, “#tbt Miami.” You can see the photos […]