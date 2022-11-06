Maryland man Andre Sales kills ex, family in tragic quadruple murder-suicide

A Maryland man killed his ex-girlfriend and three others before turning the gun on himself Friday, authorities said Saturday.

Andre Sales, 28, entered a La Plata home and shot dead his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Sara Mann, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sales also killed Mann’s brother, Kai, 18, her mother, Sommaly, and another man in the home, Javon Watson, 23, police said.

Sales then killed himself. His gun was recovered at the scene.

Police said the homeowner returned to the Wildflower Drive house, about 35 miles south of Washington DC, just before 4 p.m. to find the five dead bodies.

The motive for the horrific murder-suicide is still unknown.

Police are still investigating that crime scene.



There were two young children who were initially unaccounted for as police surveyed the scene, but they were found shortly after safe and unharmed at another location, the sheriff’s office said.

