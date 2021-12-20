Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive for a breakthrough coronavirus infection on Monday amid a nationwide surge in cases following the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment,” Hogan tweeted.

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible.”

Hogan, a Republican, is the latest high-profile elected official to contract the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and having received a booster shot.

On Sunday, US Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said they tested positive, with both describing their symptoms as “mild.”

Weekly cases in the US reached 4.53 million on Sunday, up from 2.83 million on Oct. 17, about a month before the Omicron variant was reported by scientists in South Africa, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday that there’s “no indication” Omicron “causes more severe illness” but warned that Americans — especially the unvaccinated — “face a hard four to six weeks ahead of us.”

“Omicron really has thrown a curveball here,” Gottlieb told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“I think that this is a temporary incident, I think Omicron is going to blow its way through the population, probably very quickly.”