Maryland cops fatally shoot man who killed dad, injured mom in knife attack

A Maryland man was fatally shot by police after he unleashed a brutal knife attack on his parents, killing his father.

Three Frederick County Sheriff’s Office cops fired at the unidentified man as he rushed toward them early Tuesday morning, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said.

His sister called 911 at 2:10 a.m. claiming that her brother was attacking their parents, Sheriff Charles Jenkins said at a press conference.

Police arrived at the Frederick home to find an adult woman suffering “superficial” stab wounds inside. Her husband was found seriously injured down the street from the house and died shortly after he was taken to an area hospital. The suspect’s sister was not injured.

Police found the man a few blocks from the home still carrying the weapon.

Officers warned him to “drop the knife” before one deputy deployed a “less-lethal beanbag shotgun round” at him, the AG revealed.

When cops arrived, they came across a grisly crime scene where they found the mother injured inside the home and the father with severe stab wounds near the home. WJLA

“The suspect then rapidly moved toward officers,” officials said.

Multiple cops deployed their tasers and three discharged their firearms, killing the man in the street.

Officials are still trying to piece together what happened in the family home early Tuesday morning.

“Inside the home was a very broad crime scene. Pretty much throughout the house; upstairs into the downstairs,” Jenkins said.

“This is a very large crime scene. A pretty horrific crime scene.”

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office cops are spotted at the scene of the home on Nov. 29, 2022 in Maryland. WJLA

There are no records of previous service calls for the family and a motive is still unknown, the chief said.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the domestic homicide, while the Maryland AG probes the officer-related shooting, 7News reported.

At least three officers have been placed on administrative leave as the state investigates the killing.

None of the officers who shot their guns were wearing body cams, but other officers were and recorded portions of the incident. The footage could be released after two weeks.