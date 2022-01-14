Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s tell-all niece, buys $7M NYC condo

Mary, Mary, quite condo-trary.
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump who published a tell-all book on the Trump family in 2020, is finally getting into the luxury real estate game herself.
She‘s purchased a downtown New York City home, as reported in Friday’s Wall Street Journal — one that, unsurprisingly, isn’t located inside a Trump building.
The 56-year-old Trump, a psychologist whose “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” book sold 1.35 million copies during its first week on sale, shelled out $7 million for a luxe spread at the glassy Renzo Piano-designed 565 Broome in Soho.
That building, at 565 Broome St., stands just two blocks shy of The Dominick hotel on Spring Street, a property formerly known as the Trump Soho, which stripped the family name in late 2017.
The Journal notes the roughly 2,250-square-foot unit asked $7.8 million, and that Trump bought it from the developer. Marc Palermo, of Douglas Elliman, marketed the spread.
The unit, according to StreetEasy, runs 2,244 square feet, and comes with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. There are 6-inch wide-plank white oak floors that span the entire apartment. Views look north and west to midtown and the Hudson River through floor-to-ceiling glass. There’s a corner great room with an open kitchen, the latter of which has fluted white oak cabinets and premium Miele appliances. Elsewhere, the master suite comes with a fully equipped spa-like bathroom, and the apartment also has a washer/dryer.
Shared amenities include a 55-foot heated lap pool, an interior landscaped lounge and automated parking for purchase.
In 2020, Trump alleged that Donald and his siblings — Maryanne and the now-late Robert — “swindled” her out of tens of millions of dollars in inheritance. She sued for at least $500,000 in damages, and charged that the plan to cut her out began in 1981 when she was 16 when her father — Fred Trump Jr. — died. Trump also fought her family in court early that year to publish the book, which included secretly recorded conversations with her aunt Maryanne in 2018 and 2019.
“The only fraud committed there was Mary Trump recording one of her relatives and she’s really discredited herself,” then-White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a 2020 briefing.
Douglas Elliman declined The Post’s request for comment on this deal.