Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s tell-all niece, buys $7M NYC condo

Mary, Mary, quite condo-trary.

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump who published a tell-all book on the Trump family in 2020, is finally getting into the luxury real estate game herself.

She‘s purchased a downtown New York City home, as reported in Friday’s Wall Street Journal — one that, unsurprisingly, isn’t located inside a Trump building.

The 56-year-old Trump, a psychologist whose “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” book sold 1.35 million copies during its first week on sale, shelled out $7 million for a luxe spread at the glassy Renzo Piano-designed 565 Broome in Soho.

That building, at 565 Broome St., stands just two blocks shy of The Dominick hotel on Spring Street, a property formerly known as the Trump Soho, which stripped the family name in late 2017.

The Journal notes the roughly 2,250-square-foot unit asked $7.8 million, and that Trump bought it from the developer. Marc Palermo, of Douglas Elliman, marketed the spread.

Trump’s condo is located at the Renzo Piano-designed 565 Broome. Google Maps

The unit, according to StreetEasy, runs 2,244 square feet, and comes with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. There are 6-inch wide-plank white oak floors that span the entire apartment. Views look north and west to midtown and the Hudson River through floor-to-ceiling glass. There’s a corner great room with an open kitchen, the latter of which has fluted white oak cabinets and premium Miele appliances. Elsewhere, the master suite comes with a fully equipped spa-like bathroom, and the apartment also has a washer/dryer.

Shared amenities include a 55-foot heated lap pool, an interior landscaped lounge and automated parking for purchase.

In 2020, Trump alleged that Donald and his siblings — Maryanne and the now-late Robert — “swindled” her out of tens of millions of dollars in inheritance. She sued for at least $500,000 in damages, and charged that the plan to cut her out began in 1981 when she was 16 when her father — Fred Trump Jr. — died. Trump also fought her family in court early that year to publish the book, which included secretly recorded conversations with her aunt Maryanne in 2018 and 2019.

Trump’s tell-all book on her family sold 1.35 million copies during its first week for sale in 2020. EPA

Trump alleged that her uncle — former Pres. Donald Trump — and his siblings swindled her out of an inheritance. REUTERS

“The only fraud committed there was Mary Trump recording one of her relatives and she’s really discredited herself,” then-White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a 2020 briefing.

Douglas Elliman declined The Post’s request for comment on this deal.