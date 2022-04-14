Mary J. Blige To Receive Icon Award At ‘2022 Billboard Music Awards’ – The Hamden Journal

Mary J. Blige will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15. As a part of the recognition, the recent Super Bowl halftime show performer and ten-time BBMA winner and will perform during the broadcast, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Blige joins the ten other artists who have received the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made an indelible mark on music. Since the award’s inauguration in 2011, past recipients include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks and, last year, Pink.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” said Blige in a statement. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

BBMA finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums.

Last year, The Weeknd dominated the event with 10 wins. Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award and rapper and activist Trae the Truth was honored with the annual Change Maker Award.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. More information about the awards, including additional performers, host, presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks.