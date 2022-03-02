Mary J. Blige has re-teamed with Lifetime to executive produce Real Love, a new original film inspired by her hit ’90s song of the same name. Blige will executive produce via her Blue Butterfly production banner, alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson.

“Real Love” was Blige’s first song to hit the top 10 and was certified gold two months after its release in 1992. It has remained one of her signature songs. Additional music from Blige will be incorporated throughout the movie.

“Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all, and we are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime and LMN.

Written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram, the coming-of-age romantic drama centers around Kendra, who sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies. But when she meet’s her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love.

“I wrote “Real Love” based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way.” said Blige. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of Real Love.“

Blige most recently executive produced her acclaimed documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. She previously executive produced Lifetime’s top-rated original movie of 2020, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel alongside fellow EPs Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott. Blige also starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz in her first movie role in the Lifetime civil rights biopic Betty & Coretta, with Angela Bassett.

Jordan and John Davis also will executive produce Real Love for Davis Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television is handling distribution.