Mary J. Blige Strikes Wide-Ranging Deal With BET, Sets Talk-Show ‘The Wine Down’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: BET has signed a first-look non-scripted deal and a second-look scripted deal with Mary J. Blige and her production company, Blue Butterfly.

In addition to her partnership with BET, Blue Butterfly has a first-look scripted TV deal with Lionsgate Television.

The first project from her first-look deal with BET is the unscripted series The Wine Down, a talk show hosted by Blige currently in production. The Wine Down “will bring together the hottest, most outspoken, highly sought-after people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics” for “raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations” over wine. Blige has her own wine label, Sun Goddess, with Italian winemaker Marco Fantinel which launched in 2020. Guests will be announced at a later date.

The Wind Down is executive produced by Blige and her partners Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson, as well as Lisa Erspalmer, and John and Jordan Davis of Davis Entertainment.

“BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” said the multihyphenate in a statement. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come.”

Blue Butterfly Productions is a film, TV, and digital content company founded in 2019. Through the banner, she is expanding her career of telling stories through music, to creating diverse stories and narratives for all audiences on film.

Blue Butterfly recently executive produced her documentary with Amazon Studios, Mary J. Blige’s My Life. They also launched the inaugural sold-out “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in May. Currently, they are in development on various TV and film projects including the film Real Love with Lifetime and Sony Pictures Television.

News of her deal arrives at the tail-end of a banner year for Blige. She was nominated for 6 Grammys including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She co-headlined the Super Bowl LVI Half-Time show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. Blige also dropped her 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, in February and recently concluded touring in support of the release.

“As we strive to provide our audience with the best in biopics and documentaries, we are poised to remain at the forefront in offering high-quality, authentic on-screen portrayals of the lives of the culture’s most significant Black talent; and we are proud to supercharge the portfolio of content through our collaboration with Mary J. Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly,” says Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET. “Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar. With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership.”

As an actor, Blige stars as the matriarch of the Tejada family, Monet in the Starz hit series Power Book II: Ghost. It was recently announced the show will premiere its third season on March 17.

Blige is represented by APA, The Ayars Agency, and Granderson Des Rochers.