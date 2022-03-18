Mary J. Blige Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Kids: ‘I Like My Freedom’

Mary J Blige Wine

Mary J. Blige doesn’t see children as a part of her future.

The singer, 51, recently revealed in an interview with E!‘s Daily Pop why she doesn’t have an interest in adding kids to her family.

“I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters,” she explains. “I don’t want to go through that.”

“I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time,” she continues. “I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

While she doesn’t have children of her own, Blige was previously a stepmother to ex Kendu Isaacs’ children – Briana, Jordan and Nas – from a former relationship.

Last month, Blige performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she belted out her 2001 hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar.

“I love it,” she told PEOPLE ahead of the show when asked how she felt about being the only woman in the lineup.

“I love the fact that I’m respected by my male peers like that, I’ve always been. I’ve never had a problem with any of my male peers,” Blige continued.

“To actually have Dr. Dre reach out and ask was just huge, because Dr. Dre is one of the most important people in hip-hop, and as a producer, as a writer, as a rapper. He’s just the one, you know?” she added.