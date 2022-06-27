Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim And More To Take The Stage For Diddy Tribute At The 2022 BET Awards

Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, Love (or whatever other aliases you have for him) will be receiving his biggest bouquet of flowers this weekend at the 2022 BET Awards.

On Friday (June 24), BET announced the star-studded lineup set to take the stage alongside Diddy for a tribute performance as he receives the honor of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. The artists include Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir. The ensemble of musical acts will speak to Diddy’s decades of musical legacy as both producer and artist.

The many-named magnate has cemented himself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs and cultural icons of his time. With an exceptional career that spans over three decades, the CEO and music mogul has created his own world of influence that has consistently innovated, evolved, and defined the culture. As founder of Hip-Hop label Bad Boy Records, Diddy and his extensive roster of artists successfully paved a new lane within the Hip-Hop genre. Bad Boy birthed some of the hugest names from Lil Kim, Faith Evans, 112, Mase, Total, Junior Mafia to The Lox.

To date, Bad Boy has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, earning countless Grammy Awards and scoring numerous Billboard chart No. 1 entries. Diddy has continued to layer his successes with recent announcements like the launch of new R&B record label LOVE Records and the buy-back of his nostalgic clothing line Sean John. Diddy has shown his ability to be multifaceted with his super successful Ciroc Vodka brand through Diageo as well as his acquired upscale tequila brand DeLeón. If that isn’t enough, the 52-year-old has also launched the health and wellness water brand AQUAhydrate.

From launching one of the most impactful voting group Citizens Change and Vote or Die campaign in 2004 to founding the first Black-owned cable network REVOLT TV in 2013, Diddy’s political, musical, philanthropic, and entrepreneurial endeavors prove he’s deserving of all his flowers.

Tune in Sunday (June 26) for the 2022 BET Awards premiering at 8 p.m. ET on BET, live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

