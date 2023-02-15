Marvel's latest toy line puts iconic heroes into action... literally (exclusiuve)

Marvel Stunt Squad (Photos courtesy of Hasbro)

Get ready to squad up! Hasbro is launching an all-new line of Marvel toys aimed at younger True Believers, and Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at the Stunt Squad, featuring such fan favorite heroes like Spider-Man and Captain America going head-to-head against formidable villains like Venom and Thanos. Hitting shelves at most major retailers this spring, the line includes seven different playsets with characters you can mix-and-match between sets for even more versus play.

The first batch of Stunt Squad face-offs retail for $9.99 and include Spider-Man vs. Venom, Captain America vs. Red Skull and Iron Man vs. M.O.D.O.K. — a villain who gets his first live-action incarnation in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. You’ll also notice that the Stunt Squad’s version of Cap is Anthony Mackie’s star-spangled Avenger who makes his big-screen debut in the about-to-shoot feature New World Order. Each hero can attack their respective baddie courtesy of a launcher that allows for maximum stuntage.

Marvel Stunt Squad Spider-Man Vs. Venom Playset (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Marvel Stunt Squad Captain America vs. Red Skull Playset (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Marvel Stunt Squad Iron Man vs. M.O.D.O.K. Playset (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

For a higher weight class (and price point) you can pick up the “Villain Knockdown” playsets that retail for $14.99 let two superheroes tag-team their superhero brawl. Peter Parker and Miles Morales take on Venom — a battle that will also be featured in Playstation’s highly-anticipated sequel to its Spider-Man and Miles Morales video games — while Black Panther and Iron Man target Ultron.

Marvel Stunt Squad Villain Knockdown Spider-Man and Miles Morales vs. Venom Playset (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Marvel Stunt Squad Villain Knockdown Black Panther and Iron Man vs. Ultron Playset (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Finally, the Stunt Squad line scales new heights with a pair of towering $19.99 playsets that pit the Steve Rogers version of Captain America against his old foe Thanos, while Spidey squares off against the Green Goblin. You’ll definitely need that launcher to reach that top shelf.

Marvel Stunt Squad Captain America vs. Thanos Playset (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Marvel Stunt Squad Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin Crane Smash Playset (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Free pitch to Hasbro: let’s get Marvel’s Werewolf by Night and Blade into the next batch of Super Squad toys and we can officially call this… the Monster Squad.

Hasbro Marvel Stunt Squad toys will be available Spring 2023 at most major retailers.