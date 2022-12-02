Marvell Stock Sinks as Earnings Fall Short. Customers Are Pulling Back.

Marvell Technology



shares were sinking in late trading Thursday after the data- center semiconductor firm’s earnings and outlook disappointed Wall Street. The company said makers of storage equipment are reducing their stockpiles of chips, hurting its near-term results.

Marvell



(ticker: MRVL) reported October quarter non-GAAP net income of $491.5 million, or 57 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings of 59 cents a share. Revenue of $1.54 billion was a touch below estimates of $1.55 billion.