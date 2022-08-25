Marvell stock drops following weak outlook, persistent supply constraints

Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker’s third-quarter forecast mostly fell short of Wall Street expectations as the company does not expect supply constraints to ease until the fourth quarter.

shares fell 5% after hours, following a 5.5% climb in the regular session to close at $55.09. Shares are down 37% year-to-date, compared with a 25% fall by the PHLX Semiconductor Index

and a 12% decline by the S&P 500 index

