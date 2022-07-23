Marvel Unveils Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ At Comic-Con – The Hamden Journal

Marvel showed the first trailer to Secret Invasion, the series doesn’t come out until next spring next year.

Samuel L. Jackson, scratched up as Nick Fury, has been avoiding Earth as Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill puts it. They meet up in a bar. He gets off a space ship and heads into a bar.

We see Fury having an intense time with Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. “You’ve got to be very careful Fury,” says the human version of Talos, who looks like he’s backed by some mob guys.

Another shot, Fury is sitting down with Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes. Fury to James: “How much do you know about your security detail?”

There’s also a shot of Oliva Coleman in a authority figure role to Fury, almost like Bond’s M saying “You’re in no shape for this Fury.”