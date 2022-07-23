Marvel Unveils Real-Life Infinity Gauntlet With Precious Gems Reportedly Worth $25 Million

In what may be a case of life inspiring art which in turn inspired more art, Marvel at Comic-Con today announced the creation of a real-life Infinity Gauntlet holding six precious gemstones including a ruby, an emerald, a sapphire, a diamond, a garnet and amethyst. Collectively they are called the Infinity Collection of Gemstones.

Per Marvel, “The six stones combined are over 150 carats and come with a total estimated value surpassing $25 million.”

Shark Tank star Daymond John unveiled the collectibles today and revealed, “There’s going to be a limited amount of certified ones and they’re going to be available to the public in drops.”

The Infinity Gauntlet, left, and the Incorruptible Hand of St. Teresa, right

The debut of the collection is a sort of full-circle moment. The Infinity Gauntlet in the comics has long been suspected to be inspired by a 16th-Century Catholic relic: the Incorrupt hand of St. Teresa of Avila. The relic is said to be the actual hand of the saint, but in photos appears to be not flesh but metal, with rings on each finger holding precious gems. The new gauntlet and Infinity Collection of Gemstones would seem to reflect the piece’s origins.

Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products said in a statement, “Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways. We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand.”

Adam Mirzoeff, a fourth-generation jeweler and President of East Continental Gems curated the collection while Darren Romanelli aka DRx, served as the collection’s Creative Director.

The Infinity Gauntlet customized to house these gems was specially crafted by Gentle Giant Ltd., a high-end collectible toys and consumer products company.

Here is a description of each of the real-life stones and what they represent:

The Time Stone is a Colombian emerald, brilliant in color. Documented by four gemology laboratories, this gem has no treatment, nearing 23-carats. In the Marvel Universe the Time Stone has the ability to manipulate time, even in places beyond time.

The Space Stone is a sapphire from the island of Madagascar and clocks in at over 30-carats. In the Marvel Universe the Space Stone allows its user to exist in any location, move throughout different realities, warp or rearrange space, teleport across planes regardless of the laws of physics or magical barriers.

The Reality Stone is an oval shaped, 15-plus carat natural ruby from Mozambique, Africa. In the Marvel Universe – Tasks, realities, concepts, visions—things that would normally be impossible to realize are made possible with the Reality Stone. It can retroactively create alternate realities around those changes.

The Power Stone is an oval-shaped, natural amethyst of more than 35-carats.

In the Marvel Universe the Power Stone allows its users to access and manipulate all forms of energy as well as enhance their own physical strength and durability. At full potential, the Power Stone can grant omnipotence. Notably, the jewel boosts the effects of the five other Stones; it’s like a kind of key to start the engine of the Infinity Stones as a single collective force. The ultimate power behind the Power Stone —- and why it sits alone in a place of honor on the Infinity Gauntlet — is how the stone interacts with the others.

The Soul Stone is this cushion-shaped, orange-red Spessartite garnet exceeding 35-carats. In the Marvel Universe the Soul Stone served as inspiration for all the rest. It can manipulate the soul and essence of a person, control life and death and contains a pocket dimension called the Soul World.

The Mind Stone is a high clarity, intense color rectangular brilliant cut yellow diamond, close to 35-carats. In the Marvel Universe, the Mind Stone allows its user to awaken or heighten psionic abilities like telepathy and telekinesis. Combined with the Power Stone, it can even allow access all minds in existence concurrently.

In conjunction with the debut at SDCC, East Continental Gems will also be issuing a limited-edition Reality Stone in September 2022 as part of a future collection to be announced at a later date.

