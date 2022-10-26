Marvel Teases Rihanna’s Return to Music for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna Celebrates The Launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta Beauty – Credit: Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna will reportedly make her long-awaited return to music with a new release this Friday (October 28) after Marvel Studios teased her involvement in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

In a new clip shared on social media, the film’s distinctive logo slowly comes into full view before the first ‘R’ in forever takes center stage and the rest of the letters disappear.

If her involvement proves true, it seemingly confirms rumors that the film will have a star-studded soundtrack to rival that of its predecessor. Black Panther, which dropped in 2018, featured tracks from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Travis Scott, and Jorja Smith.

