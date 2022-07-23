Marvel Sets Two New Avengers Films For 2025 – Comic-Con – The Hamden Journal

Earth’s mightiest heroes are back — and it’s a double shot, Marvel revealed today at its Comic-Con Hall H extravaganza.

Not one but two Avengers movies are coming in 2025 to end Phase 6 of the MCU.

Saturday’s announcement by Marvel boss Kevin Feige of the two new flicks comes three years after the record breaking The Avengers: Endgame blew the doors and walls off box office around the world. With the apparent exit of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man from the MCU, the Russo Brothers’ helmed, picture hauled in over $2.79 billion globally

With Loki alum Jonathon Majors surely playing a big role, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to for release a mere six months apart in 2025 — on May 2 and November 7, respectively. Avengers: Endgame opened almost exactly a year after 2018’s Avengers: Infinity Wars.

No director, nor even which Avengers these two new flicks will have in them was made made public today. In fact, besides the two Avengers films and a long expected Fantastic Four reboot coming to kick of Phrase 6 of the MCU on November 8, 2024, details were scant at SDCC at the tail end of the Marvel hootenanny ..but if any entity has near perfected the art of anticipation, it’s Marvel, once again.

