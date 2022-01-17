Marvel Reveals First Full-Length ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer, Debut Date – The Hamden Journal

Marvel dropped the “world trailer premiere” for its coming Moon Knight series during the Rams-Cardinals wild card game on ESPN and ABC tonight. In addition to some cool new footage, the spot revealed the series will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.

“I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams,” says Oscar Issac — sporting a legit British accent — as Steven Grant during the trailer.

That certainly seems to be the case as the footage reveals an increasingly disjointed reality for the character until we hear Ethan Hawke’s baddie encourage him to “embrace the chaos,” at which point we see Spectre’s transformation into the Egypt-powered superhero.