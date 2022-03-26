Marvel Releases New Images From ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ – The Hamden Journal

Marvel has drop four new photos from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The photos show the films four major players which of course includes Strange, along with Wanda, Wong, and MCU newcomer America Chavez.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film promises the lean into horror element as the Doctor aims to clean up the multiverse mess he made in Spiderman: No Way Home. From the trailer, it looks like Strange needs Wanda Maximoff help, and he seeks out as she’s retreated from the world in the wake of her calamities with Westview on WandaVision.

The marvel film will now kick off summer 2022 on May 6 instead of opening on March 25, 2022. That will push Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder from that summer kickoff date to July 8, 2022. The only other movie opening against Doctor Strange 2 on May 6 is Focus Features’ Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, starring Lesley Manville. No rival studio event films are currently dated against Thor: Love & Thunder on its new date.

Check out the photos below.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Entertainment



Wong

Marvel Entertainment



Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch

Marvel Entertainment

