Marvel Racks Up 19 Including Chadwick Boseman Nod – The Hamden Journal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe came through with 19 nominations in its second year at the Primetime Emmy nom, split between Moon Knight (8 noms), Loki (6 noms), its first animated series What If…? (3 nominations), and Hawkeye (2).

Of note, the late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance slot for his turn as Star Lord T’Challa. The Black Panther actor, who died in August 2020 at 43, was previously lauded with a posthumous Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2021.

This year’s MCU noms are largely relegated to the creative categories, with none notched in the above the line categories. Last year, saw the MCU break through with above the line noms for WandaVision in Limited Series, Best Actor and Actress Limited Series respectively for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and a supporting actress nod for Kathryn Hahn. The Limited Series slot was a tough crowd this year with noms for prestige series such as HBO’s The White Lotus, Hulu’s Dopesick, The Dropout, and Pam & Tommy as well as Netflix’s Inventing Anna. Disney+ scored above the line noms in Television Movie for Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers and Hosted Nonfiction special/series for The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

The breakdown for this year’s MCU Emmy noms include three for What If? comprised of Outstanding Animated Program and two for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance which also includes Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher.

Moon Knight‘s eight include Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie/Special, Outstanding Character Voice Over Performance for F. Murray Abraham, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

Loki’s six include Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (hour or more), Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (hour or more), Outstanding Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy/Drama Series.

Hawkeye‘s two are in Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

Last year the MCU Disney+ shows, in their first big debut at the Emmys, garnered a huge 28 noms split between Wandavision at 23 and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at five. WandaVision‘s nom count was the second-most highest behind The Crown and The Mandalorian‘s 24 nominations. WandaVision wound up winning three Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, and Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half Hour). Falcon and the Winter Solider didn’t walk home with any wins last year.

The critical Rotten Tomatoes scores for this year’s Emmy-contending MCU series has been high with Loki nabbing 92%, animated series What If…? grabbing 94%, Hawkeye 92%, and Moon Knight 86%.

The next MCU live-action series to hit Disney+ is She Hulk: Attorney at Law on Aug. 17.