Marvel Boss Confirms More ‘Spider-Man’ Is Already in Development at Sony

The astonishing $260 million opening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” amid a pandemic box office can only mean one thing: more “Spider-Man” movies are on the way. In a recent New York Times interview (via The Hollywood Reporter), Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the comic-book titan and Sony are already “actively beginning to develop” further installments in the franchise, now led by Tom Holland.

“Amy [Pascal] and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after ‘Far From Home,’” said Feige, referencing the period in 2019 when the pact between Disney and Sony to develop more Spider-Man titles fell through. “That will not be occurring this time.”

Back in August 2019, Sony and Marvel were set to part ways after Disney (which acquired Marvel in 2009) asked for a bigger piece of any “Spider-Man” grosses going forward. But just a month later, the studios were able to reach a detente, and get another “Spider-Man” film off the ground with director Jon Watts and star Tom Holland reprising their roles. (Sony was also home to the “Spider-Man” films starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which, well, if you’ve seen “No Way Home,” you know the rest is history.)

Whether ongoing development means more “Spider-Man” standalones or additional appearances by the webslinger in future Sony movies, Feige didn’t say, but producer Amy Pascal did provide one clue to the Times as to where Spider-Man could go from here: “At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”

Earlier in November, Amy Pascal said that “No Way Home” definitely isn’t the end for Spider-Man, and that a new trilogy is potentially in the works. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” said Pascal, who is also the former head of Sony Pictures. “We are getting ready to make the next ‘Spider-Man’ movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies…Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Holland stirred up buzz around his potential “Spider-Man” exit earlier this month after telling GQ magazine, “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

But seeing as Holland helped bridge the impasse between Sony and Marvel, and given the movie’s huge box-office haul, it’s doubtful he’ll be hanging up his suit any time soon.

