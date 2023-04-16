Martinsville Xfinity results

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek won his second Xfinity Series race of the season, leading 198 of 250 laps to take the checkered flag and the $100,00 Dash 4 Cash bonus Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.

MORE: Martinsville Xfinity results

MORE: Xfinity driver points after Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith finished second, giving the organization its second 1-2 finish of the year. Cole Custer, who started on the pole, finished third. JR Motorsports teammates Josh Barry, Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier placed fourth through sixth.

Nemechek’s victory is his fourth career Xfinity Series win. It’s also his first series win at Martinsville.

Read more about NASCAR

John Hunter Nemechek scores dominant Martinsville Xfinity victory Martinsville Cup starting lineup Ryan Preece wins Cup pole at Martinsville

Martinsville Xfinity results originally appeared on NBCSports.com