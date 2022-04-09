Martinsville Xfinity race results, driver points

Associated Press

Jones overtakes Gibbs at Martinsville; pit-road fight ensues

Brandon Jones overtook Ty Gibbs on the last lap of a two-lap sprint to the finish and won at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night for his fifth career victory, and one that set off a brawl on pit road when it was over. On the final restart, which followed a number of cautions, Gibbs opted to start on the inside lane, and had to outrun Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, also on the inside while running second. Jones got inside him several times, then finally grabbed the top spot while Gibbs got caught up in a mess.